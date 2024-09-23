Tajikistan To Import 40,000 Metric Tons Of Sugar From Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Tajikistan will sign an agreement to import 40,000 metric tons of sugar from Pakistan, while the Trade Corporation of Pakistan will facilitate Pakistan Sugar Mills Association and Tajikistan's State Reserve Material Reserve for materializing the agreement.
The consensus to this effect was developed in a meeting between Minister for National food Security and Research Rana Tanverr Hussain and Director of State of Tajikistan Ahmadzoda Nurmuhamad Ato, who called on the minister and discussed matters relating to mutual interest and promotion of bilateral trade and investment.
Head of Department of International Cooperation Tolibov Muhammadjon, Abdulatoevich and Agha Mullah Amounullah Representative General of Logistics Company ZFA General Trading were also presented in the meeting, said a press release issued here Monday.
Saif Anjum, Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production also attended the meeting, it said adding that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet had approved to export about 40,000 metric tons of sugar to Republic of Tajikistan.
Both the sides also agreed for establishing joint working group to promote bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan and agreed for initiating trade partnership in edibles goods, besides developing storage facilities along the boarder sides and taking measures for trade facilitation.
Speaking on the occasion, Rana Tanveer said that Pakistan was ready to help the Tajikistan for fulfilling its requirements of edibles goods and promoting trade and investment relations between both the counties.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice
Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..
Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled
Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief
Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..
More Stories From Business
-
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences3 hours ago
-
UK trade commissioner meets Jam Kamal, discusses bilateral ties4 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 223 points4 hours ago
-
Gold prices ease by Rs 600 per tola to Rs 271,9005 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
BMMC received approval for GEM board listing from PSX8 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates11 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes11 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202412 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 202412 hours ago
-
Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan visits SIMAP1 day ago
-
Pakistan’s earns $286 million from IT services' export during July 20241 day ago