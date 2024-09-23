Open Menu

Tajikistan To Import 40,000 Metric Tons Of Sugar From Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Tajikistan to import 40,000 metric tons of sugar from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Tajikistan will sign an agreement to import 40,000 metric tons of sugar from Pakistan, while the Trade Corporation of Pakistan will facilitate Pakistan Sugar Mills Association and Tajikistan's State Reserve Material Reserve for materializing the agreement.

The consensus to this effect was developed in a meeting between Minister for National food Security and Research Rana Tanverr Hussain and Director of State of Tajikistan Ahmadzoda Nurmuhamad Ato, who called on the minister and discussed matters relating to mutual interest and promotion of bilateral trade and investment.

Head of Department of International Cooperation Tolibov Muhammadjon, Abdulatoevich and Agha Mullah Amounullah Representative General of Logistics Company ZFA General Trading were also presented in the meeting, said a press release issued here Monday.

Saif Anjum, Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production also attended the meeting, it said adding that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet had approved to export about 40,000 metric tons of sugar to Republic of Tajikistan.

Both the sides also agreed for establishing joint working group to promote bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan and agreed for initiating trade partnership in edibles goods, besides developing storage facilities along the boarder sides and taking measures for trade facilitation.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Tanveer said that Pakistan was ready to help the Tajikistan for fulfilling its requirements of edibles goods and promoting trade and investment relations between both the counties.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Company Tajikistan From Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

3 hours ago
 Indian actors support screening of “The Legend o ..

Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..

3 hours ago
 SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media ..

SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..

3 hours ago
 Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or fac ..

Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences

3 hours ago
 Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

3 hours ago
 Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to ..

Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow

3 hours ago
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

4 hours ago
 PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agen ..

PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice

4 hours ago
 Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI ..

Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..

4 hours ago
 Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Inf ..

Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled

4 hours ago
 Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

7 hours ago
 Wahab shares interesting story about past friendsh ..

Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business