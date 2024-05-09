Open Menu

Tajir Dost Scheme Aims At Broadening Tax-base: Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 11:48 PM

Tajir Dost Scheme aims at broadening tax-base: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb said Thursday that Tajir Dost Scheme was aimed at bringing small traders into the tax net to broaden the tax base

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb said Thursday that Tajir Dost Scheme was aimed at bringing small traders into the tax net to broaden the tax base.

During a meeting with Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana and Members of the Board, the minister said the government was committed to make it successful.

According to statement issued by FBR, the meeting was held to discuss various tax related initiatives of the Revenue Division, adding discussions were held on Tajir Dost Scheme, different Information Technology projects and issues pertaining to tax fraud and fake invoices.

The minister also called for devising an effective mechanism to unearth cases of tax fraud and fake invoices and ensure recovery of sales tax evaded through fraudulent ways.

Various other matters including revenue collection efforts and digitalization of FBR also came under discussion during the meeting.

