Talagang Chambers Of Commerce And Industry To Boost Local Economy: Zahid Chaudhary

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 18, 2024 | 01:37 PM

FPCCI former vice-president says initiative move will promote economic activities and resolve issues related to business community

TALANGANG - Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry former Vice-President Zahid Iqbal Chaudhary said that formation of Talagang Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) led by Malik Shabbir Awan and his team, would be a major milestone for the development and progress of the district.

Zahid Iqbal Chaudhary said that the initiative move would promote the economic activities and resolve issues related to the business community, said Zahid Iqbal Chaudhry, former Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Speaking at a reception held for the establishment of the Chamber of Commerce in Talagang, Zahid Iqbal Chaudhry stated that Malik Shabeer Awan's election as the unopposed President of the Islamabad Goods Forwarding Association for the past ten years is a testament to his services to the business community.

He stated that formation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the newly formed district of Talagang, which faced various administrative challenges, is a result of Malik Shabeer Awan and his team’s relentless efforts.

“The initiative will not only contribute to the district's development and the promotion of economic activities but will also play a vital role in addressing the issues faced by the business community,” said Mr. Chaudhary.

He also acknowledged the efforts and support of Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General of the United Business Group, in establishing Talagang Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Nasir Mahmood Chaudhry, Vice President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Babar Chaudhry, Secretary General of the Islamabad Goods Forwarding Association and former Executive Member of ICCI and Syed Imran Bukhari, former Senior Vice President of the Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries.

