Taliban Appoint New Head Of Afghan Central Bank - Spokesman

Taliban Appoint New Head of Afghan Central Bank - Spokesman

The Taliban movement (under UN sanctions for terrorism), which is currently ruling in Afghanistan, appointed former acting Finance Minister Mullah Hidayatullah Badri the new head of the country's Central Bank, Spokesman of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Zabihullah Mujahid said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The Taliban movement (under UN sanctions for terrorism), which is currently ruling in Afghanistan, appointed former acting Finance Minister Mullah Hidayatullah Badri the new head of the country's Central Bank, Spokesman of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Zabihullah Mujahid said.

"Mullah Hidayatullah Badri, a former acting finance minister, was appointed acting head of Da Afghanistan Bank," Mujahid wrote on Twitter.

Badri was responsible for raising funds before the Taliban movement seized power in 2021.

Soon after the Taliban came to power in 2021, the United States froze billions of the Afghan central bank's reserves held in the US. There have been several rounds of talks between the US and the Taliban with Washington seeking to find a solution between providing Kabul with money necessary to tackle the humanitarian crisis and not enriching the members of the Taliban.

