Taliban Discussed Development of Economic Ties With Russia at Moscow Meeting - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The delegation of the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) discussed the development of economic ties between Russia and Afghanistan at meetings with Russian officials, a Taliban delegation representative told reporters on Wednesday.

"We discussed many issues including economic ties, trade between the two countries," the official said on the sidelines of the Moscow format meeting.