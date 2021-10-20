- Home
- Taliban Discussed Development of Economic Ties With Russia at Moscow Meeting - Spokesman
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 09:38 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The delegation of the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) discussed the development of economic ties between Russia and Afghanistan at meetings with Russian officials, a Taliban delegation representative told reporters on Wednesday.
"We discussed many issues including economic ties, trade between the two countries," the official said on the sidelines of the Moscow format meeting.