Taliban Envoy in Russia Says Security Threats to TAPI Gas Pipeline Removed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) All security threats that used to hinder the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India Pipeline (TAPI) gas project have now been removed, Jamal Nasir Garhwal, the Afghan charge d'affaires in Moscow, told Sputnik on Friday.

"We do want that the work on the TAPI project proceeds and our cooperation within it continues. There is a lot of interest at the moment. The most important thing is that we are very pleased with the security situation: there are no threats that existed before," Garhwal said.

Last year, the chaotic security situation in Afghanistan hampered the pipeline's construction.

In February 2021, the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) pledged not to jeopardize the project after a meeting of the Taliban delegation with Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Moradov.

TAPI's construction was launched in 2015. The 1,814-kilometer (1,127 miles) pipeline will transport natural gas from Caspian Sea deposits in Turkmenistan via Afghanistan and Pakistan to India. The annual capacity of the pipeline is expected to reach 33 billion cubic meters (1.1 trillion cubic feet).