Taliban Hold Meeting With Russian Investors in Kabul on Industry Development - Official

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) held a meeting in Kabul with Russian investors who expressed interest in supporting Afghan industry, Taliban spokesman Inamullah Samangani said on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) held a meeting in Kabul with Russian investors who expressed interest in supporting Afghan industry, Taliban spokesman Inamullah Samangani said on Monday.

"The Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate Abdul Salam Hanafi held a meeting with a joint delegation of the Afghan and Russian investors in his office," Samangani said on Twitter.

The spokesman also said that participants of the meeting discussed in detail the extraction of mineral resources, the construction of oil and gas refineries, as well as alloy production plants.

The issue of creating a cement manufacturing company was also under discussion.

The Taliban now have access to only about 0.1% of state reserves, as a large part of them have been frozen by the United States. The Taliban have repeatedly requested the unfreezing of Afghan state reserves, while Washington has maintained that any decision will be made depending on the Taliban's future actions.