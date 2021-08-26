Taliban Interested in Peaceful Border With Central Asian Countries - Russian Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia) is interested in a peaceful border with the countries of Central Asia, in the subsequent establishment of trade and economic cooperation, Russian Ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said.

"I think the Taliban are interested in a peaceful border with Central Asia in order to establish trade and economic cooperation, including transport projects, energy projects and so on," he told the Soloviev.Live YouTube channel.