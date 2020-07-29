(@FahadShabbir)

Talks among Libya's conflicting sides on the end of the eastern-based Libyan National Army's blockade of oil fields are likely to conclude in the upcoming weeks, and the east's demands on the handling of oil revenues will be met, Sheikh Senussi al-Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the eastern Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders, told Sputnik on Wednesday

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Talks among Libya's conflicting sides on the end of the eastern-based Libyan National Army's blockade of oil fields are likely to conclude in the upcoming weeks, and the east's demands on the handling of oil revenues will be met, Sheikh Senussi al-Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the eastern Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"A dialogue on the oil issue is being held at a good level. Moreover, [the parties] agree to fulfill demands of the Libyan people, as they were heard. The requirements will be met in the coming weeks, and the oil production will be resumed," the deputy chairman said.

The demands will be considered by the leadership of Libya's National Oil Corporation and the administration of the country's Central Bank, the deputy chairman added.

"The first good answer in connection with the oil issue has been prepared during the discussion," al-Haleeq said.

As for the military situation in Libya, the council official has noted that it is now not strained.

Earlier in the month, Libyan National Army spokesman Ahmed Mismari said that the country's oilfields and ports would remain closed until the requirements of the country's people were implemented, and then the oil blockade will be lifted.