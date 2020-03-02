UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Talks With OPEC, Saudi Leaders Currently Not On Putin's Agenda - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 04:07 PM

Talks With OPEC, Saudi Leaders Currently Not on Putin's Agenda - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not currently have scheduled talks with OPEC or Saudi leaders to discuss the global energy market, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not currently have scheduled talks with OPEC or Saudi leaders to discuss the global energy market, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"No, there currently are no such plans," Peskov said in response to a reporter's question about whether such meetings were under discussion.

On Sunday, Putin held a meeting with ministers and heads of Russian energy companies where the impact of the coronavirus on global energy demand was discussed, among other things.

The coronavirus' global spread has resulted in a noticeable dip in oil prices around the world, spurring discussions of a new output agreement among energy exporting nations to maintain prices.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Oil Saudi Vladimir Putin Sunday Market Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

2 persons shot dead over old enmity in Manawala

8 minutes ago

CM Murad Ali Shah directs new police chief to impr ..

8 minutes ago

Speaker Singh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani arrives ..

9 minutes ago

PIA to resume weekly direct flights to New York

9 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan lau ..

9 minutes ago

Iran’s council member close to Supreme leader di ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.