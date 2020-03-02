(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not currently have scheduled talks with OPEC or Saudi leaders to discuss the global energy market, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"No, there currently are no such plans," Peskov said in response to a reporter's question about whether such meetings were under discussion.

On Sunday, Putin held a meeting with ministers and heads of Russian energy companies where the impact of the coronavirus on global energy demand was discussed, among other things.

The coronavirus' global spread has resulted in a noticeable dip in oil prices around the world, spurring discussions of a new output agreement among energy exporting nations to maintain prices.