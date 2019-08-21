Tanak targets German treble as Ogier and Neuville lurk

(@FahadShabbir)

Trier, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Ott Tanak seeks a German rally hat trick this weekend as the Toyota driver tries to press home his advantage atop the World Rally Championship rankings and keep Citroen's Sebastien Ogier and Hyundai's Thierry Neuville at bay.

With just five races to go this season, Frenchman Ogier is filling the Estonian's wing mirror, just 22 points adrift.

Belgian Neuville is just three points further back as the three jostle for glory.

Britain's Elfyn Evans is a distant 102 points further behind in his M-Sport Ford.