Tanker Explosion at Syrian Oil Transporting Company Causes Blaze - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) A tanker exploded at a Syrian Company for Oil Transport facility in the city of Homs on Tuesday, causing a fire, the state-owned Syrian Arab news Agency reports.

The fire broke out at the crude oil transporting company's facility, which is located next to a site managed by the Syrian Petroleum Company, the agency said.

Firefighting teams are at the scene trying to extinguish the blaze, the agency said.