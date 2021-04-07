UrduPoint.com
Tanker With 1Mln Barrels of Oil Arrives in Syria as Crude Shortages Persist - Reports

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) A tanker carrying one million barrels of oil has arrived in Syria's northwestern port city of Baniyas amid deficit crude reserves in the middle Eastern country, the Al-Watan newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing an oil industry source.

The plan is reportedly to transfer the oil from the Mediterranean port to local refineries to be processed into gasoline and diesel fuel and then distribute it countrywide as quickly as possible.

According to media reports citing unnamed sources on Tuesday, the oil was sent to Syria by Iran in circumvention of US sanctions.

Syria has been struggling with shortage of oil for over a month now. The crisis has directly affected transport operations at all administrative levels inside the country. In a bid to ease the miles-long queues at gas stations and confront the black market thriving on bloated prices, the government introduced cell phone alerts notifying drivers where and how they can fuel their vehicles.

