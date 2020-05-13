UrduPoint.com
Tanneries Association Delegation Calls On Aslam Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 01:40 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :A delegation of Tanneries Association led by its president Mian Shan Elahi called on Punjab Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal at the office of Punjab Investment board, on Tuesday.

According to spokesperson, the Tannery Association president Mian Shan Elahi briefed the minister about the problems arising out of the closure of the leather industry due to lockdown.

The delegation said that thousands of families were employed in the leather industry, it should be allowed to open.

On the occasion Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the pandemic of coronavirus had engulfed the whole world including Pakistan, adding that strict measures like lockdown had to be taken to protect the lives and property of the people.

He mentioned that the lockdown had been eased in view of the economic hardships of the common man. He said that business activities were being revived in phases by setting up SOPs, adding that the government was facing the dangers of coronavirus and challenges of reviving the economy.

He further said the government was aware of the problems faced by the leather industry and would take all possible steps to solve them.

He said that deputy commissioner Kasur had been directed to allow opening of tannery industry by fixing SOPs.

