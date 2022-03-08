UrduPoint.com

'Tanneries Shifting To Sialkot Tannery Zone To Help Improve Environment'

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2022 | 05:43 PM

'Tanneries shifting to Sialkot tannery zone to help improve environment'

Tanneries have started shifting from the city to the tannery zone, which will lessen environmental pollution to a large extent

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Tanneries have started shifting from the city to the tannery zone, which will lessen environmental pollution to a large extent.

This was stated by Chairman Sialkot Tannery Zone Association (STZA) Chaudhry Raza Munir while addressing a press conference in his office. Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Abdul Waheed Sandal, Directors Naseer A. Malik, Syed Shehzada Iqbal, Sheikh Amjad, Shabbir Butt, Mian Muhammed Fiaz, Muhammed Farid, Kashif Ijaz, Project Director Muhammed Atif and others were also present.

Raza Munir said that the treatment plant to be constructed with Rs 1 billion by August this year would also start functioning. He said that since the establishment of Sialkot Tannery Zone, the Federal and provincial governments, all agencies concerned and the administration have extended full cooperation.

He said the business community of Sialkot is proud that the dream of its business leaders from the platform of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has always been fulfilled by Allah Almighty. After its completion, no industrialist in the entire district would be able to set up his tannery in urban or rural areas, he added.

Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Abdul Waheed Sandal said that the project would increase the worldwide demand for Pakistani leather products and Pakistan's leather garments. He paid tribute to the services of Founding Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Naveed Iqbal.

Director Naseer A. Malik said that the historic project would revolutionise the export industry of Pakistan. "We will start the second phase and give plots to new applicants, if required.

Earlier, Project Director Muhammad Atif, while briefing on the details of the project, said that the dream of this unique project was realized from the platform of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in 2004 and purchase of land was started in 2010. He said that the practical work began in 2013. The project is now in the final stages of completion.

The project is funded by the federal and provincial governments, United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and the Global Environment Facility (GEF), he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Business Sialkot Chamber August Commerce All From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

PIA flight carrying 235 repatriated Pakistanis fro ..

PIA flight carrying 235 repatriated Pakistanis from Poland to arrive at Islamaba ..

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest two wanted dacoits after encounter

Police arrest two wanted dacoits after encounter

2 minutes ago
 China's Xi urges 'maximum restraint' over Ukraine ..

China's Xi urges 'maximum restraint' over Ukraine in call with Macron, Scholz

3 minutes ago
 29,338 candidates to contest in second phase of KP ..

29,338 candidates to contest in second phase of KP LG polls

3 minutes ago
 GCWUF holds walk on women's day

GCWUF holds walk on women's day

3 minutes ago
 Over Rs 101,500 fine imposed on 128 profiteers; 8 ..

Over Rs 101,500 fine imposed on 128 profiteers; 8 shops sealed

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>