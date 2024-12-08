Tannery owners meet SCCI president

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) After constructive meetings with the President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ikram-ul-Haq on November 26, 29 and December 7, 12 tannery owners met the SCCI president to get processed their applications for plot allotment in the Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ).

They have been assured that after receipt of the cheque on Monday, December 9, allotment letters of all such applications would be processed.

This was possible as a result of repeated contacts and efforts of the President SCCI Ikram-ul-Haq.

The message of the President SCCI is that all tannery owners who have not yet applied in the STZ should contact them and make it possible to obtain a plot according to their needs.

All new applications will be processed as per the rules and regulations of the Government and Sialkot Tannery Zone. The applicant must be a tannery owner or have a leather tanning business before this date.

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will receive such applications by December 9 and 10 and will be able to assure plot allotment.