Tanveer chairs meeting of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) focused on important decisions related to the pricing and distribution of sugar across the country.

The minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensure sugar is available at affordable prices for the public, said a news release.

He announced that a micro-plan for sugar distribution would be introduced this week in every district.

Rana Tanveer announced that special measures would be taken to provide sugar at discounted rates during Ramazan.

“Sugar stalls would be set up in every district starting three days before Ramazan and continuing until the 27th of Ramazan.

These stalls will offer sugar in ample quantities to ensure no shortage for the public”, he said.

Tanveer revealed that the price of sugar at discounted rates will be announced later this week to ensure that especially the lower-income groups have access to affordable sugar during Ramazan.

He emphasized that with the cooperation of provincial governments, sugar stalls will be established across the country to ensure easy availability of sugar in all regions.

Ramazan is a month of worship, and the government's goal is to provide essential commodities, particularly for the less privileged, at reasonable prices.

He assured the public that strict monitoring of sugar prices would be carried out to avoid any difficulties during the holy month.