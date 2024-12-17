Tanveer Chairs Meeting To Review Demand And Supply Of Urea
Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday chaired the Fertilizer Review Committee (FRC) meeting to discuss the demand and supply of urea for the Rabi season 2024-25.
The committee was informed that the demand for urea during the current season was expected to increase by 16.4 percent, said a news release.
Rana Tanveer directed immediate measures to ensure the provision of fertilizer to farmers at the prescribed rates.
He also highlighted the significant role played by the Punjab Government’s Kisan Card Package in increasing urea demand.
He instructed the authorities concerned to operate fertilizer production units at full capacity to maintain a balance between demand and supply.
The meeting discussed various options regarding the import of fertilizer to ensure its timely availability for farmers.
The minister emphasized that strict action would be taken against hoarding and profiteering of fertilizer, making it clear that no one would be allowed to compromise farmers’ interests.
The meeting was attended by senior officials of the ministry and representatives of relevant organizations.
