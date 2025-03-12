Open Menu

Tanveer Chairs Meeting To Review Import Of Raw Sugar

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Tanveer chairs meeting to review import of raw sugar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the committee constituted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for import of raw sugar to stabilizer sugar prices and provide relief to the people.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan, and other senior officials, said a news release.

During the meeting, key matters related to the import of raw sugar were discussed in detail.

Rana Tanveer emphasized that importing raw sugar could help stabilize the price of domestically refined white sugar.

The committee conducted a comprehensive discussion on the feasibility, benefits, and potential concerns regarding raw sugar imports. Different international models were reviewed to assess their impact on price stability and public welfare.

Rana Tanveer instructed the concerned authorities to conduct an in-depth study to determine the modalities and implications of raw sugar imports on local growers and the economy.

The government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, remains committed to ensuring maximum relief for the public by implementing effective strategies in the food security sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number aucti ..

Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of M ..

Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women

31 minutes ago
 Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, ..

Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..

31 minutes ago
 Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

1 hour ago
 Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 54 ..

Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 540m embezzlement case

1 hour ago
 US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign ..

US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign exchange market

1 hour ago
Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its d ..

Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its digital leadership

2 hours ago
 Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to trans ..

Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to transform public spaces into artist ..

2 hours ago
 SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in ..

SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in child murder case

2 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffa ..

US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train

2 hours ago
 Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to ..

Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business