Tanveer chairs meeting to review import of raw sugar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the committee constituted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for import of raw sugar to stabilizer sugar prices and provide relief to the people.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan, and other senior officials, said a news release.

During the meeting, key matters related to the import of raw sugar were discussed in detail.

Rana Tanveer emphasized that importing raw sugar could help stabilize the price of domestically refined white sugar.

The committee conducted a comprehensive discussion on the feasibility, benefits, and potential concerns regarding raw sugar imports. Different international models were reviewed to assess their impact on price stability and public welfare.

Rana Tanveer instructed the concerned authorities to conduct an in-depth study to determine the modalities and implications of raw sugar imports on local growers and the economy.

The government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, remains committed to ensuring maximum relief for the public by implementing effective strategies in the food security sector.