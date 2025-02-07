Tanveer Chairs Meeting To Review Sugar Production, Demand
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday chaired the Sugar Advisory Board meeting to review the production and demand of sugar in the country.
The meeting was attended by Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Rashid Mahmood Langrial and other senior officials, said a news release.
The minister emphasized the need for a joint policy between federal and provincial governments to ensure stable sugar prices and availability and all stakeholders would be taken on board in this regard.
It was decided to convene another meeting on Monday to finalize prices for Ramazan, ensuring that sugar prices remain stable during the holy month.
The government will take concrete measures to maintain sugar prices at a reasonable level in collaboration with the provinces and effective strategies will be adopted to prevent artificial shortages or price hikes.
The minister assured that all necessary steps will be taken to eliminate artificial shortages and price hikes, and action will be taken against those involved in unjustified price increases.
The government has ensured that sugar is available in the market at a reasonable price, and the public will not face any difficulties.
