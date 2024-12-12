Tanveer Directs CDA To Install EV-charging Stations At All Petrol Pumps
Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to install electric vehicles’ charging stations at all petrol pumps operating in Islamabad.
Chairing the fourth meeting of the Electric Vehicles (EV) Policy, he praised the CDA’s performance in promoting the use of environmentally friendly vehicles in the capital.
The minister affirmed that Islamabad would be developed into a model city, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision, a news release said.
He also announced that a new Electric Vehicles Policy would be unveiled very soon.
During the meeting, he revealed plans to distribute free electric bikes to the top 120 students of the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education. Additionally, 39,000 electric bikes and 1,900 electric rickshaws would be offered on concessional loans.
While reviewing the progress of the construction of 40 charging stations along motorways and national highways, Rana Tanveer stressed that the entire process should be digitalized to ensure transparency.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand
COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment
'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown
EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet
IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..
More Stories From Business
-
OICCI survey reaffirms Pakistan as promising investment destination5 minutes ago
-
Gold prices increase further by Rs2,300 per tola16 minutes ago
-
SECP launches WEFP, sets target of 70% of all new clients16 minutes ago
-
China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Thursday1 hour ago
-
Chinese shares higher at midday Thursday1 hour ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Tesla shares soar to record high2 hours ago
-
US stocks end mixed midweek; Nasdaq posts record close2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 20244 hours ago
-
Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) hosts academia linkages conference13 hours ago