Open Menu

Tanveer Directs CDA To Install EV-charging Stations At All Petrol Pumps

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Tanveer directs CDA to install EV-charging stations at all petrol pumps

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to install electric vehicles’ charging stations at all petrol pumps operating in Islamabad.

Chairing the fourth meeting of the Electric Vehicles (EV) Policy, he praised the CDA’s performance in promoting the use of environmentally friendly vehicles in the capital.

The minister affirmed that Islamabad would be developed into a model city, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision, a news release said.

He also announced that a new Electric Vehicles Policy would be unveiled very soon.

During the meeting, he revealed plans to distribute free electric bikes to the top 120 students of the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education. Additionally, 39,000 electric bikes and 1,900 electric rickshaws would be offered on concessional loans.

While reviewing the progress of the construction of 40 charging stations along motorways and national highways, Rana Tanveer stressed that the entire process should be digitalized to ensure transparency.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

4 hours ago
 UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202 ..

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

13 hours ago
 Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergradu ..

Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

13 hours ago
 Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

13 hours ago
 Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriat ..

Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners

13 hours ago
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hos ..

Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand

13 hours ago
 COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women E ..

COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment

13 hours ago
 'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore ches ..

'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown

13 hours ago
 EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' o ..

EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet

13 hours ago
 IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth ..

IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource

13 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business