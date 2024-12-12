Tanveer directs CDA to install EV-charging stations at all petrol pumps

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to install electric vehicles’ charging stations at all petrol pumps operating in Islamabad.

Chairing the fourth meeting of the Electric Vehicles (EV) Policy, he praised the CDA’s performance in promoting the use of environmentally friendly vehicles in the capital.

The minister affirmed that Islamabad would be developed into a model city, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision, a news release said.

He also announced that a new Electric Vehicles Policy would be unveiled very soon.

During the meeting, he revealed plans to distribute free electric bikes to the top 120 students of the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education. Additionally, 39,000 electric bikes and 1,900 electric rickshaws would be offered on concessional loans.

While reviewing the progress of the construction of 40 charging stations along motorways and national highways, Rana Tanveer stressed that the entire process should be digitalized to ensure transparency.