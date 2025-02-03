Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday emphasized that developing high-quality medical devices locally would create new opportunities for Pakistan, contributing to economic growth and generating invaluable employment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday emphasized that developing high-quality medical devices locally would create new opportunities for Pakistan, contributing to economic growth and generating invaluable employment.

He said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the AlnnoVent AVB-100, an advanced ICU ventilator developed by Alsons Group, said a news release.

This milestone product launch represents a transformative step towards greater self-reliance in Pakistan’s healthcare sector.

The AlnnoVent AVB-100 is designed to provide critical support to Intensive Care Units (ICUs), addressing the growing demand for life-saving equipment.

The minister highlighted the significance of local manufacturing in enhancing Pakistan’s healthcare capabilities.

“With the AlnnoVent AVB-100, Pakistan will not only strengthen its healthcare infrastructure but also establish itself as a formidable player in the global medical technology market,” he said.

The minister pointed out that Pakistan currently spends nearly $2 billion annually on importing biomedical devices, including essential equipment for healthcare.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the country faced significant challenges due to shortages in life-saving equipment.

“This technology will enable us to deliver life-saving care and swiftly respond to emergencies, marking a vital step toward ensuring self-sufficiency in critical medical supplies,” said Hussain.

He underscored the broader vision of continued investment in research, development, and infrastructure. “With such initiatives, Pakistan is poised to become a global leader in medical device manufacturing and healthcare technology,”