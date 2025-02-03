Open Menu

Tanveer Emphasizes Local Manufacturing In Strengthening Pakistan's Healthcare System

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 10:57 PM

Tanveer emphasizes local manufacturing in strengthening Pakistan's healthcare system

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday emphasized that developing high-quality medical devices locally would create new opportunities for Pakistan, contributing to economic growth and generating invaluable employment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday emphasized that developing high-quality medical devices locally would create new opportunities for Pakistan, contributing to economic growth and generating invaluable employment.

He said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the AlnnoVent AVB-100, an advanced ICU ventilator developed by Alsons Group, said a news release.

This milestone product launch represents a transformative step towards greater self-reliance in Pakistan’s healthcare sector.

The AlnnoVent AVB-100 is designed to provide critical support to Intensive Care Units (ICUs), addressing the growing demand for life-saving equipment.

The minister highlighted the significance of local manufacturing in enhancing Pakistan’s healthcare capabilities.

“With the AlnnoVent AVB-100, Pakistan will not only strengthen its healthcare infrastructure but also establish itself as a formidable player in the global medical technology market,” he said.

The minister pointed out that Pakistan currently spends nearly $2 billion annually on importing biomedical devices, including essential equipment for healthcare.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the country faced significant challenges due to shortages in life-saving equipment.

“This technology will enable us to deliver life-saving care and swiftly respond to emergencies, marking a vital step toward ensuring self-sufficiency in critical medical supplies,” said Hussain.

He underscored the broader vision of continued investment in research, development, and infrastructure. “With such initiatives, Pakistan is poised to become a global leader in medical device manufacturing and healthcare technology,”

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE participates in 36th meeting of Arab Counter-T ..

UAE participates in 36th meeting of Arab Counter-Terrorism Experts Group

3 minutes ago
 DC Dera visits to overview ongoing anti-polio driv ..

DC Dera visits to overview ongoing anti-polio drive

8 minutes ago
 Polio teams security beefed up

Polio teams security beefed up

8 minutes ago
 Over 90% of Gaza schools destroyed: UN expert

Over 90% of Gaza schools destroyed: UN expert

18 minutes ago
 Israeli attacks in occupied West Bank undermining ..

Israeli attacks in occupied West Bank undermining Gaza ceasefire: UNRWA

13 minutes ago
 Arab League condemns Israeli measures against UNRW ..

Arab League condemns Israeli measures against UNRWA

33 minutes ago
CDA, ADB collaborate on sustainable healthcare Gr ..

CDA, ADB collaborate on sustainable healthcare Green Data Centre, Intercity Bus ..

13 minutes ago
 Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb attend ..

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb attends pre-budget session, apprecia ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan's embassy in Egypt holds cricket tourname ..

Pakistan's embassy in Egypt holds cricket tournament

8 minutes ago
 Farzana Naek appointed Chairperson PRCS

Farzana Naek appointed Chairperson PRCS

11 minutes ago
 Nasim Ashraf's book "Ring Side" launched at IPRI

Nasim Ashraf's book "Ring Side" launched at IPRI

17 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Taluka Hospital Sakrand

Commissioner visits Taluka Hospital Sakrand

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business