Tanveer Emphasizes Local Manufacturing In Strengthening Pakistan's Healthcare System
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 10:57 PM
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday emphasized that developing high-quality medical devices locally would create new opportunities for Pakistan, contributing to economic growth and generating invaluable employment
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday emphasized that developing high-quality medical devices locally would create new opportunities for Pakistan, contributing to economic growth and generating invaluable employment.
He said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the AlnnoVent AVB-100, an advanced ICU ventilator developed by Alsons Group, said a news release.
This milestone product launch represents a transformative step towards greater self-reliance in Pakistan’s healthcare sector.
The AlnnoVent AVB-100 is designed to provide critical support to Intensive Care Units (ICUs), addressing the growing demand for life-saving equipment.
The minister highlighted the significance of local manufacturing in enhancing Pakistan’s healthcare capabilities.
“With the AlnnoVent AVB-100, Pakistan will not only strengthen its healthcare infrastructure but also establish itself as a formidable player in the global medical technology market,” he said.
The minister pointed out that Pakistan currently spends nearly $2 billion annually on importing biomedical devices, including essential equipment for healthcare.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the country faced significant challenges due to shortages in life-saving equipment.
“This technology will enable us to deliver life-saving care and swiftly respond to emergencies, marking a vital step toward ensuring self-sufficiency in critical medical supplies,” said Hussain.
He underscored the broader vision of continued investment in research, development, and infrastructure. “With such initiatives, Pakistan is poised to become a global leader in medical device manufacturing and healthcare technology,”
Recent Stories
UAE participates in 36th meeting of Arab Counter-Terrorism Experts Group
DC Dera visits to overview ongoing anti-polio drive
Polio teams security beefed up
Over 90% of Gaza schools destroyed: UN expert
Israeli attacks in occupied West Bank undermining Gaza ceasefire: UNRWA
Arab League condemns Israeli measures against UNRWA
CDA, ADB collaborate on sustainable healthcare Green Data Centre, Intercity Bus ..
Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb attends pre-budget session, apprecia ..
Pakistan's embassy in Egypt holds cricket tournament
Farzana Naek appointed Chairperson PRCS
Nasim Ashraf's book "Ring Side" launched at IPRI
Commissioner visits Taluka Hospital Sakrand
More Stories From Business
-
Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb attends pre-budget session, appreciates ICCI leadership ..8 minutes ago
-
Tanveer emphasizes local manufacturing in strengthening Pakistan's healthcare system6 minutes ago
-
US stocks open sharply lower on Trump tariffs1 hour ago
-
German Winter Market-2025 event held1 hour ago
-
Ahsan calls for bridging gaps between regulations, practices to ensure food safety1 hour ago
-
Sweden rules out sabotage in Latvia cable damage, releases ship1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia SAIs fostering deeper cooperation4 hours ago
-
SFD, Pakistan ink pacts worth $1.61 bn4 hours ago
-
Pakistan-China Institute & CVF-V20 join forces to boost climate resilience4 hours ago
-
ECC urges tangible relief measures for common man amid declining inflation4 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,510 more points5 hours ago
-
Vietnam's industrial real estate sector to see robust growth in 20256 hours ago