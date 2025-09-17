Open Menu

Tanveer For Timely Measures Against Pyrilla, Whitefly Infestation In Sugarcane

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, chaired a high-level meeting on the growing impact of pyrilla and whitefly pests on sugarcane crops due to increased humidity.

The minister noted with concern that this year the pyrilla pest has shifted from the northern to southern regions, causing significant damage to sugarcane.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that both pests have emerged as a serious threat to sugarcane production.

The minister emphasized that the government is mobilizing all concerned departments and sensitizing farmers through awareness campaigns to mitigate crop losses.

Experts explained that pyrilla and whitefly mostly attack the underside of sugarcane leaves. They suck the juice of the leaves, which first causes yellow spots and later makes the leaves dry up.

When the leaves become weak, the plant cannot grow properly.

In addition, pyrilla releases a sticky liquid (honeydew) on the leaves.

This sticky layer attracts a fungus that makes the leaves turn black. Black leaves cannot make food for the plant, which further reduces the sugarcane yield.

Farmers have been strongly advised to take immediate preventive and control measures.

They should regularly inspect their fields, remain in contact with local agriculture extension officers, and carry out timely spraying with recommended pesticides such as Imidacloprid.

Any delay in controlling the infestation could result in irreversible damage to the sugarcane crop.

The Federal Minister urged farmers to act promptly and assured that the government stands committed to providing technical guidance and support through relevant departments.

He stressed that collective efforts are crucial to protect sugarcane production from devastating losses.

