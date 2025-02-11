Open Menu

Tanveer Highlights Importance Of Research, In Education For National Growth

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Tanveer highlights importance of research, in education for national growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Husssain on Tuesday highlighted the role of research in the education sector for driving national development.

Addressing a seminar titled "Industry 4.0 & Process Automation", he stressed that industry needs the best researchers to produce high-quality goods, said a news release.

He said institutions should equip students with practical skills along with quality education.

He praised the Engineering Development board's (EDB) efforts in facilitating industrial growth adding industrial sector plays an important role in promoting national exports.

The minister also expressed confidence that the Uraan Pakistan program would be a milestone in the country’s economic progress.

He said that the country is moving towards economic growth due to effective economic policies.The development of the country is linked to the development of industry, he remarked.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE will train more than one million young people ..

UAE will train more than one million young people from Madagascar in programming ..

11 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Region ..

Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Regional Managing Director

26 minutes ago
 Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: ..

Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: Tourism Minister

26 minutes ago
 SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emira ..

SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emirate

56 minutes ago
 MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025

MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025

1 hour ago
 ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economi ..

ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economic sector

2 hours ago
SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas ..

SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4

2 hours ago
 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in K ..

19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in Kalba

2 hours ago
 MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', op ..

MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minis ..

2 hours ago
 Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetr ..

Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetry Festival

2 hours ago
 Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millen ..

Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millennium: Al Gergawi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business