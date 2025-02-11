Tanveer Highlights Importance Of Research, In Education For National Growth
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Husssain on Tuesday highlighted the role of research in the education sector for driving national development.
Addressing a seminar titled "Industry 4.0 & Process Automation", he stressed that industry needs the best researchers to produce high-quality goods, said a news release.
He said institutions should equip students with practical skills along with quality education.
He praised the Engineering Development board's (EDB) efforts in facilitating industrial growth adding industrial sector plays an important role in promoting national exports.
The minister also expressed confidence that the Uraan Pakistan program would be a milestone in the country’s economic progress.
He said that the country is moving towards economic growth due to effective economic policies.The development of the country is linked to the development of industry, he remarked.
Recent Stories
UAE will train more than one million young people from Madagascar in programming ..
Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Regional Managing Director
Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: Tourism Minister
SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emirate
MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025
ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economic sector
SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4
19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in Kalba
MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations
UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minis ..
Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetry Festival
Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millennium: Al Gergawi
More Stories From Business
-
Tanveer highlights importance of research, in education for national growth58 seconds ago
-
Exhibitions essential to open new avenues for businesses: LCCI president21 minutes ago
-
PIEDMC board approves development, maintenance projects31 minutes ago
-
Tanveer chairs meeting of Pakistan Sugar Manufacturing Association1 hour ago
-
Tanveer chairs meeting of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association1 hour ago
-
Ahsan reiterates resolve to achieve 90% literacy rate for sustainable national development1 hour ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs100 per tola1 hour ago
-
RCCI hosts workshop on "Breaking Barriers-The Journey of an Entrepreneur"2 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report3 hours ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1716 against USD Tuesday4 hours ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index opens 0.63 pct higher4 hours ago