Tanveer highlights importance of research, in education for national growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Husssain on Tuesday highlighted the role of research in the education sector for driving national development.

Addressing a seminar titled "Industry 4.0 & Process Automation", he stressed that industry needs the best researchers to produce high-quality goods, said a news release.

He said institutions should equip students with practical skills along with quality education.

He praised the Engineering Development board's (EDB) efforts in facilitating industrial growth adding industrial sector plays an important role in promoting national exports.

The minister also expressed confidence that the Uraan Pakistan program would be a milestone in the country’s economic progress.

He said that the country is moving towards economic growth due to effective economic policies.The development of the country is linked to the development of industry, he remarked.