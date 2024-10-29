Tanveer Lauds Services Of Outgoing Japanese Ambassador
Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Minister for Industries, Production and National food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday lauded the services of outgoing Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Wada Mitsuhiro in promoting industrial cooperation between both countries.
During the farewell meeting, the minister also acknowledged the key role Japan's auto industry had played in strengthening relations between Pakistan and Japan.
Rana Tanveer expressed optimism about Pakistan's economic indicators, adding, "The country's economy is heading in the right direction."
"The government is taking practical steps to promote the auto industry," The minister emphasized.
