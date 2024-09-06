Open Menu

Tanveer Pays Tribute To Armed Forces On Defence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Tanveer pays tribute to armed forces on Defence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Calling September 6 as a crucial moment in the country's history, Federal Minister for Industries, Production, and National food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday praised the bravery and sacrifices of the country’s armed forces.

In a message on Defence Day, the minister said, the day reminds the outstanding accomplishments of the Pakistani forces, who made the defense of the homeland invincible and defeated the enemy on the same day in 1965.

"It is imperative that we collectively pay tribute to the sacrifices of our martyrs. We must prioritize the welfare of their families,” he added.

He said, the country continues to confront the threats of terrorism and the enemy's malicious plots, however added the entire nation would once again defeat the enemy with its unity and faith.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Same September Unity Foods Limited Defence Day

Recent Stories

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

52 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

1 hour ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

1 hour ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

2 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

21 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

21 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

22 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

23 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

23 hours ago

More Stories From Business