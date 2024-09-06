Tanveer pays tribute to armed forces on Defence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Calling September 6 as a crucial moment in the country's history, Federal Minister for Industries, Production, and National food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday praised the bravery and sacrifices of the country’s armed forces.

In a message on Defence Day, the minister said, the day reminds the outstanding accomplishments of the Pakistani forces, who made the defense of the homeland invincible and defeated the enemy on the same day in 1965.

"It is imperative that we collectively pay tribute to the sacrifices of our martyrs. We must prioritize the welfare of their families,” he added.

He said, the country continues to confront the threats of terrorism and the enemy's malicious plots, however added the entire nation would once again defeat the enemy with its unity and faith.