Tanveer Reaffirms Commitment For Reviving Cotton Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 12:20 AM

Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday reaffirmed the government’s full commitment to revitalizing cotton as a cornerstone of the rural economy and the textile industry

The minister chaired a meeting of the Cotton Committee to review the national cotton production plan for the upcoming season.

The session focused on evaluating the performance of the previous crop year, identifying key challenges, and finalizing strategies to ensure a sustainable increase in cotton yield and quality.

The minister was briefed on lessons learned from the previous season, with special reference to the positive impact of early sowing on crop performance.

It was noted that timely availability of quality seed, adequate water supply, and effective pest management were critical to achieving better results.

Participants highlighted that climate change effects, pest infestations, declining cultivation area, and price fluctuations remain significant challenges for the sector.

The meeting emphasized several priority actions, including ensuring the availability of certified high-yield cotton seed, maintaining uninterrupted supply chains for pesticides and fertilizers, and strengthening extension services through both public and private initiatives, including digital advisory platforms.

The importance of farmer training, technology transfer, and adoption of climate-smart practices was underlined to enhance resilience against environmental stresses.

The committee also discussed promoting profitable crop rotations and introducing market stabilization measures to safeguard farmer incomes.

Rana Tanveer Hussain stressed that cotton remains vital for national exports, food security, and the livelihoods of millions of farmers.

He urged all stakeholders to work in close coordination to implement the agreed measures, overcome production constraints, and meet the national targets for the upcoming season.

