Tanveer reiterates govt resolve for uplift of women entrepreneurs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday reaffirmed the government’s strong commitment to uplifting women entrepreneurs in Pakistan by addressing the challenges they faced.

He expressed this resolve during a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Socrat Aman Rana on the occasion of International Women's Entrepreneurship Day.

Secretary Industries and Production Saif Anjum also attended the meeting, which exhibited a commitment to create a conducive business environment for women entrepreneurs in the country, said a news release.

Rana Tanveer said SMEDA, under the patronage of the ministry, was poised to introduce a transformative Women Entrepreneurship Policy, aimed at fostering growth, enhancing financial inclusion, and increasing market access for women entrepreneurs across the country.

Currently, only 10% of women entrepreneurs have access to formal markets, and just 2% utilize online marketplaces, he said.

Likewise, the 34% gender finance gap and the 3.2% share of SME lending directed to women-led enterprises point to significant room for financial inclusion, he said and informed that SMEDA was relentlessly working to bridge these gaps, empowering women entrepreneurs to realize their full potential and become key drivers of Pakistan’s economic future.

The minister praised SMEDA’s efforts to uplift women entrepreneurs and admired the resilience of Pakistani women.

Women Entrepreneurship Day, he said celebrated the immense potential of Pakistan’s women, especially those in rural areas who sustained families and contributed significantly to the national economy. “The government is committed to breaking down barriers and fostering an ecosystem where women-led businesses can thrive,” he added.

Secretary Industries underscored the ministry’s commitment to building supportive policies for women entrepreneurs. "Women Entrepreneurship Day, he said, reflects the pivotal role women play in shaping Pakistan’s economic landscape.

He observed that the contributions of business-women were driving innovation and job creation across the country.

CEO SMEDA also highlighted SMEDA’s role as a key partner for women entrepreneurs. “We honor the resilience and determination of Pakistan’s women entrepreneurs who drive change and fuel economic growth,” he said.

He emphasized that SMEDA’s upcoming Women Entrepreneurship Policy will equip women with the tools and resources needed to solidify their role in shaping Pakistan’s economic future.