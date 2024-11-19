Tanveer Reiterates Govt Resolve For Uplift Of Women Entrepreneurs
Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday reaffirmed the government’s strong commitment to uplifting women entrepreneurs in Pakistan by addressing the challenges they faced.
He expressed this resolve during a meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Socrat Aman Rana on the occasion of International Women's Entrepreneurship Day.
Secretary Industries and Production Saif Anjum also attended the meeting, which exhibited a commitment to create a conducive business environment for women entrepreneurs in the country, said a news release.
Rana Tanveer said SMEDA, under the patronage of the ministry, was poised to introduce a transformative Women Entrepreneurship Policy, aimed at fostering growth, enhancing financial inclusion, and increasing market access for women entrepreneurs across the country.
Currently, only 10% of women entrepreneurs have access to formal markets, and just 2% utilize online marketplaces, he said.
Likewise, the 34% gender finance gap and the 3.2% share of SME lending directed to women-led enterprises point to significant room for financial inclusion, he said and informed that SMEDA was relentlessly working to bridge these gaps, empowering women entrepreneurs to realize their full potential and become key drivers of Pakistan’s economic future.
The minister praised SMEDA’s efforts to uplift women entrepreneurs and admired the resilience of Pakistani women.
Women Entrepreneurship Day, he said celebrated the immense potential of Pakistan’s women, especially those in rural areas who sustained families and contributed significantly to the national economy. “The government is committed to breaking down barriers and fostering an ecosystem where women-led businesses can thrive,” he added.
Secretary Industries underscored the ministry’s commitment to building supportive policies for women entrepreneurs. "Women Entrepreneurship Day, he said, reflects the pivotal role women play in shaping Pakistan’s economic landscape.
He observed that the contributions of business-women were driving innovation and job creation across the country.
CEO SMEDA also highlighted SMEDA’s role as a key partner for women entrepreneurs. “We honor the resilience and determination of Pakistan’s women entrepreneurs who drive change and fuel economic growth,” he said.
He emphasized that SMEDA’s upcoming Women Entrepreneurship Policy will equip women with the tools and resources needed to solidify their role in shaping Pakistan’s economic future.
Recent Stories
No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: Vawda
Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card
US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members
Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan
Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach
Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
More Stories From Business
-
Dutch Ambassador, finance minister discuss ways to strengthen ties32 minutes ago
-
PSX reaches historic level of 95,856 points32 minutes ago
-
Eurozone inflation rate in October confirmed at 2%2 hours ago
-
Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan4 hours ago
-
Foods exports surge by 21.73% to $2.365 billion in 4 months4 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase further by Rs.3,600 per tola5 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s earns $876 million from IT services' export during Jul-Sep 20245 hours ago
-
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain5 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES7 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 20249 hours ago