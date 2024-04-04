Open Menu

Tanveer Vows To Address Confronted Challenges In Agriculture Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Tanveer vows to address confronted challenges in agriculture sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, who also assumed additional charge of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, on Thursday vowed to make all-out efforts for uplift of the agriculture sector, once considered backbone of the national economy.

After assuming the charge, he said Pakistan faced numerous challenges that threatened the growth and sustainability of the agriculture sector, expressing confidence to tackle them efficiently. “Climate change, water scarcity, lack of access to modern technology and markets are just some of the issues that will be addressing in the coming days in order to realize the full potential of our agriculture sector.”

He said the government was committed to the growth and productivity of the agricultural sector, adding all available resources would be utilized for the development of this sector.

“The development and prosperity of Pakistan depends on the development of agriculture,” he said, adding that he would ensure practical measures for the development of the agriculture sector in Pakistan.

The minister said an integrated strategy would be devised for the improvement of the agriculture sector. “I am aware of the challenges and opportunities that our agriculture sector faces, and I am committed to working towards its sustainable growth and development,” he said.

Tanveer Hussain said Pakistan has a rich agricultural heritage, with a diverse range of crops and products that have the potential to not only feed our nation but also contribute significantly to our economy.

“The agriculture sector provides livelihoods to millions of people and plays a key role in ensuring food security for our population,” he maintained.

Earlier, Federal Secretary for National Food Captain (r) Muhammad Asif and senior officers received the minister on his arrival at the ministry.

Later on, a comprehensive briefing was given to the minister about the working of the Ministry of Food Security and Research.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Water Threatened Agriculture Market All Government Million

Recent Stories

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

2 hours ago
 Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

2 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM ..

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah

3 hours ago
 PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ..

PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

6 hours ago
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistan ..

UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..

15 hours ago
 Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive' ..

Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell

15 hours ago
 S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft p ..

S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe

15 hours ago
 Togo delays April 20 elections after political ref ..

Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform

15 hours ago
 French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks ..

French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack

15 hours ago
 HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migra ..

HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business