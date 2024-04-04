Tanveer Vows To Address Confronted Challenges In Agriculture Sector
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, who also assumed additional charge of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, on Thursday vowed to make all-out efforts for uplift of the agriculture sector, once considered backbone of the national economy.
After assuming the charge, he said Pakistan faced numerous challenges that threatened the growth and sustainability of the agriculture sector, expressing confidence to tackle them efficiently. “Climate change, water scarcity, lack of access to modern technology and markets are just some of the issues that will be addressing in the coming days in order to realize the full potential of our agriculture sector.”
He said the government was committed to the growth and productivity of the agricultural sector, adding all available resources would be utilized for the development of this sector.
“The development and prosperity of Pakistan depends on the development of agriculture,” he said, adding that he would ensure practical measures for the development of the agriculture sector in Pakistan.
The minister said an integrated strategy would be devised for the improvement of the agriculture sector. “I am aware of the challenges and opportunities that our agriculture sector faces, and I am committed to working towards its sustainable growth and development,” he said.
Tanveer Hussain said Pakistan has a rich agricultural heritage, with a diverse range of crops and products that have the potential to not only feed our nation but also contribute significantly to our economy.
“The agriculture sector provides livelihoods to millions of people and plays a key role in ensuring food security for our population,” he maintained.
Earlier, Federal Secretary for National Food Captain (r) Muhammad Asif and senior officers received the minister on his arrival at the ministry.
Later on, a comprehensive briefing was given to the minister about the working of the Ministry of Food Security and Research.
