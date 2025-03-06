Tanveer vows to provide essential items at affordable prices during Ramadan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Industries, Chaudhry Tanveer here on Thursday reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring the availability of essential items at affordable prices during the holy month of Ramadan.

Talking to media, the minister said the government had set up stalls in Islamabad where people can purchase items at discounted prices. "We have established stalls in Islamabad where essential items are being sold at lower prices,” he said.

He said, sugar was being provided at Rs.153 at utility stores which is lower than the market price of Rs.

165.

The minister also clarified that the permission for export was only for export purposes and that an agreement was made with exporters to provide items at Rs. 140. However, the retail price was higher due, he added.

Minister Tanveer assured that the government is working to address the issue and will try to bring down the prices.

We are working closely with the industry stakeholders and the administration to ensure that prices are kept under control. We will try to bring down the prices and provide relief to the public during Ramadan, he said.