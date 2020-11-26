UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tanzania CCI Delegation Visits KATI

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 05:18 PM

Tanzania CCI delegation visits KATI

A business delegation of Tanzania Chamber of Commerce and Industry, called on Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) President Saleem-uz-Zaman, Chairman & CEO KITE Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Zaki Sharif and Vice President Nighat Awan welcomed the delegation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :A business delegation of Tanzania Chamber of Commerce and Industry, called on Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) President Saleem-uz-Zaman, Chairman & CEO KITE Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Zaki Sharif and Vice President Nighat Awan welcomed the delegation.

Chamber's President Paul Koyi, who led the delegation, said tea was one of the major imports by Pakistan. Usually people of Pakistan thought that the tea was from Kenya. Tanzania was big producer of tea and Pakistan could directly import the commodity from Tanzania. " You can save millions of Dollars of your foreign exchange," he emphasized, said KATI statement on Thursday.

He said there were vast opportunities of investment in Tanzania, especially in agro- production and processing, pharmaceuticals, industrial production and manufacturing sectors.

He said that Pakistan's investors would be very welcomed in his country as there was need for investment in the industrial sector. Tanzanians wanted to benefit from the Pakistan's expertise.

President KATI Saleem-uz-Zaman mentioned that both countries had cordial relations and cultural similarities but the economic cooperation and bilateral trade was much less than the potential.

On this occasion , prominent Pakistani businessman Rafique Pardaisi introduced members of the delegation and shared his business experiences in Tanzania.

Former presidents of KATI Ehtesham Uddin, Farhan-ur-Rehman, Syed Wajid Hussain and others also attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Import Business Kati Tanzania Kenya Korangi Chamber Commerce From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Ceremony held at Shamkot toll plaza on NH&MP raisi ..

38 seconds ago

1,305,398 acres land brought under wheat crop cult ..

39 seconds ago

WPC commits to work for women rights

41 seconds ago

Sikh yatrees to arrive Pakistan on Friday

3 minutes ago

Clashes Reported in Buenos Aires Between Police, F ..

3 minutes ago

Govt devises elaborate power sector reforms' progr ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.