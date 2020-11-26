Tanzania CCI delegation visits KATI

A business delegation of Tanzania Chamber of Commerce and Industry, called on Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) President Saleem-uz-Zaman, Chairman & CEO KITE Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Zaki Sharif and Vice President Nighat Awan welcomed the delegation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :A business delegation of Tanzania Chamber of Commerce and Industry, called on Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) President Saleem-uz-Zaman, Chairman & CEO KITE Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Zaki Sharif and Vice President Nighat Awan welcomed the delegation.

Chamber's President Paul Koyi, who led the delegation, said tea was one of the major imports by Pakistan. Usually people of Pakistan thought that the tea was from Kenya. Tanzania was big producer of tea and Pakistan could directly import the commodity from Tanzania. " You can save millions of Dollars of your foreign exchange," he emphasized, said KATI statement on Thursday.

He said there were vast opportunities of investment in Tanzania, especially in agro- production and processing, pharmaceuticals, industrial production and manufacturing sectors.

He said that Pakistan's investors would be very welcomed in his country as there was need for investment in the industrial sector. Tanzanians wanted to benefit from the Pakistan's expertise.

President KATI Saleem-uz-Zaman mentioned that both countries had cordial relations and cultural similarities but the economic cooperation and bilateral trade was much less than the potential.

On this occasion , prominent Pakistani businessman Rafique Pardaisi introduced members of the delegation and shared his business experiences in Tanzania.

Former presidents of KATI Ehtesham Uddin, Farhan-ur-Rehman, Syed Wajid Hussain and others also attended the meeting.