Ambassador of Turkmenistan Movlamov Atajan, along with CEO & Chairman Board of TAPI Pipeline Company Limited (TPCL) Muhammetmyrat Amanov, Tuesday called on Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Turkmenistan Movlamov Atajan, along with CEO & Chairman board of TAPI Pipeline Company Limited (TPCL) Muhammetmyrat Amanov, Tuesday called on Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar.

The TPCL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) apprised the minister and SAPM on the progress made on the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project and its benefits to the region and Pakistan, a Petroleum Division press release said.

The minister appreciated the progress made on the TAPI pipeline and reiterated support of the present government towards successful execution of the project.

Omar Ayub said the TAPI pipeline offered diversification of the energy imports, social infrastructure programmes and creation of jobs for all participating countries, adding "the incumbent government is fully committed to the execution of the project."The SAPM stressed the need for resolving all the outstanding issues for early implementation of the project.