TAPI project in implementation phase: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ):The Ambassador of the Republic of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov here on Wednesday said the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan and India (TAPI) project was a win-win project, which was in its implementation phase.

He was addressing an interactive session on "TAPI- the Project for peace and prosperity" organized by the Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS), said a press release issued here.

The ambassador said Turkmenistan holds fourth richest gas reserves which would be shared with regional countries for enhanced cooperation, adding Turkmenistan was a neutral country with a positive approach of cooperation with the regional players.

He said TAPI was a win-win project for all the countries involved and the agreements related to TAPI project had already been signed.

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, TAPI pipeline Company Limited (TPCL) Muhammetmyrat Amanov was the chief guest on the occasion.

President CGSS Maj. General Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery HI(M), (Retd) said TAPI project was a game changer for the region.

Muhammetmyrat Amanov said the project was beacon for peace and stability through which a clean source of energy would be provided.

The project is strategically important for the region. It will bring many direct and indirect social, economic, political and environmental benefits to the region.

TAPI Pipeline will be the only source of pipeline gas to each of the three nations.

Without the TAPI Pipeline, these countries are dependent on coal, oil and expensive LNG.

Muhammetmyrat Amanov said with TAPI project, the gas volume was expected to be transported up to an extent of 33billion cubic meters (bcm) a year and the length of the pipeline is1,840 km transporting natural gas from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

This project was aimed to bring natural gas from the Galkynysh and adjacent gas fields in Turkmenistan to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

TAPI Pipeline Company Limited (TPCL) was owned by state owned gas companies, he said, adding the project would be implemented in two phases, phase one was the construction of pipeline and phase two was the construction of six compressors.

"We have appointed a world-class team of advisors with extensive experience advising on complex transnational pipeline projects," he mentioned.

The Project will be executed in accordance with World Bank EHS Guidelines, ADB Safeguard Policies and IFC performance standards with zero physical displacement during construction of the Project and comprehensive Corporate and Social Responsibility programs are also considered.

The project has the full support of the Governments of Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

He stated that the project would provide a significant economic boost to the three developing country buyers. Natural gas power generation was significantly cheaper than diesel and fuel oil.

Project contracts will be awarded to contractors from Germany, Italy, Greece and Turkey providing further economic benefits to those nations.

The project shall also bring awareness for the region in terms of modern hi-tech equipment, technologies and so forth.

The event was attended by 35 people from various Ministries, Think Tanks,experts of economy, trade, energy and senior Advisory Board Members of CGSS.