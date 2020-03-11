Tareen withdraws 20,000 tons sugar sale offer to USC

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11, 2020) Jahangir Khan Tareen—the close aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan, withdrew his offer of selling 20,000 tons sugar to Utility Stores Corporations here on Wednesday.

The sources said that Jahangir Khan Tareen withdrew the promised offer due to certain elements in the media casting bad light on it. The JDW Sugar Mills apprised the USC Chairman of its decision through a letter. JDW Sugar Mills was still willing to sell sugar on cheaper rates on cash payment through an open tender. PTI government was facing serious allegations of corruption and malpractices in the wake of sugar, flour and ghee crisis in t he country which caused record inflation at the start of the year.

Utility Stores Corporation Chairman Zulqarnan Ali Khan said that 20,000 tons of sugar would be purchased from the sugar mills owned by former PTI General Secretary Jahangir Khan Tareen.

He said 80,000 tons of sugar would be purchased from different sugar mills.

“We are going to buy 100,000 ton sugar from sugar mills owners,” said Zulqarnain Ali Khan—the chairman of Utility Stores Corporation while talking to a tv channel in Islamabad.

He stated that the sugar mills owners would sell sugar against the low prices in the market. However, he said that this would be purchased without approval of tender.

“ We have sent a summary to the cabinet for approval to buy 100,000 ton sugar,” said the chairman, adding that it was being purchased without tender.

He stated that Jahangir Khan Tareen would sell sugar against Rs 67 per kilograms while the other owners would sell it against Rs 70 per kilograms.

The sugar would be purchased after the cabinet’s approval, he added. On Tuesday, talking to the reporters, PML-N leader and former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah said that thieves of sugar and flour were sitting on both sides of Prime Minister Imran Khan.