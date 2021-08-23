Tarin affirms to bring much-needed reforms in public sector

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Monday affirmed to carry forward a comprehensive reform agenda for bringing much-needed changes in the public sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Monday affirmed to carry forward a comprehensive reform agenda for bringing much-needed changes in the public sector.

During a meeting with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain, the minister acknowledged his valuable contribution in spearheading the reform process.

The meeting was convened to review progress on institutional reforms in the public sector, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The minister commended the efforts of the Advisor to the PM for categorization of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) through triage and drawing up holistic proposals for restructuring and strengthening operations after robust engagement and consultation with all relevant stakeholders.

Speaking on the occasion, Ishrat Hussain outlined the steps taken for re-organization of federal government entities into three broad categories with a view to bring in good governance, transparency, operational sustainability and improved human resource management.

Rules of business were amended to incorporate new definition of autonomous bodies and SROs were updated to clarify the powers and functions of such bodies.

The Adviser further underlined the significance of E-Governance as ministries have switched over to new the version of e-office.

Training was imparted for electronic submission of summaries to the Prime Minister, Cabinet and various Committees. Concept of Performance Agreements has been introduced to evaluate performance of the Ministries against set goals and objectives, he added.

The Adviser thanked the Finance Minister for the full support and facilitation extended by the Finance Division on the occasion.