UrduPoint.com

Tarin Affirms To Bring Much-needed Reforms In Public Sector

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 07:16 PM

Tarin affirms to bring much-needed reforms in public sector

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Monday affirmed to carry forward a comprehensive reform agenda for bringing much-needed changes in the public sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Monday affirmed to carry forward a comprehensive reform agenda for bringing much-needed changes in the public sector.

During a meeting with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain, the minister acknowledged his valuable contribution in spearheading the reform process.

The meeting was convened to review progress on institutional reforms in the public sector, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The minister commended the efforts of the Advisor to the PM for categorization of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) through triage and drawing up holistic proposals for restructuring and strengthening operations after robust engagement and consultation with all relevant stakeholders.

Speaking on the occasion, Ishrat Hussain outlined the steps taken for re-organization of federal government entities into three broad categories with a view to bring in good governance, transparency, operational sustainability and improved human resource management.

Rules of business were amended to incorporate new definition of autonomous bodies and SROs were updated to clarify the powers and functions of such bodies.

The Adviser further underlined the significance of E-Governance as ministries have switched over to new the version of e-office.

Training was imparted for electronic submission of summaries to the Prime Minister, Cabinet and various Committees. Concept of Performance Agreements has been introduced to evaluate performance of the Ministries against set goals and objectives, he added.

The Adviser thanked the Finance Minister for the full support and facilitation extended by the Finance Division on the occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Shaukat Tarin Progress All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Sindh government working on Karachi Traffic Decong ..

Sindh government working on Karachi Traffic Decongestion Projects: SACM

6 minutes ago
 Gomal Zam irrigates 200,000 acres of land, to brin ..

Gomal Zam irrigates 200,000 acres of land, to bring agriculture revolution in KP ..

6 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Secy directs for accelerating progre ..

Parliamentary Secy directs for accelerating progress on Beautification of Peshaw ..

6 minutes ago
 Extinction Rebellion targets central London in new ..

Extinction Rebellion targets central London in new protests

6 minutes ago
 RCCI looking for formation of new Afghan govt for ..

RCCI looking for formation of new Afghan govt for restoration of trade activitie ..

12 minutes ago
 Under-trial Kashmiri journalist Aasif sultan compl ..

Under-trial Kashmiri journalist Aasif sultan completes 3 years in jail

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.