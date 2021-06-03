UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tarin Assures Business Community For Tax Rationalization

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 11:20 PM

Tarin assures business community for tax rationalization

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Thursday assured the business community to rationalize taxes and duties to increase the tax payer base.

The minister chaired two separate meetings through video link with the representatives of the Karachi Chambers of Commerce and Industry and those from the Auto Industry of Pakistan in order to ensure the full participation of the business community in the current budget making exercise, said a press release issue by Ministry of Finance here.

He agreed to both delegations that the government is cognizant of the issues of the business community and is ready to rationalize taxes and duties to increase the tax payer base and remove unnecessary hurdles by Federal board of Revenue (FBR) in the expansion of the businesses, small or large, for the overall benefit of the economy.

Shaukat Tarin has informed that any additional tax on the automobile can have a negative impact on consumer prices and sales of the automobiles, however, the situation can be improved.

He also said that the upcoming budget will play a major role in export promotion and increasing the footprint of small and medium businesses in the economy and for that all necessary preparations have already been done.

Special Assistant Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood and Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and investment Abdul Razak Dawood were also present in both the meetings to facilitate the consultative process before the budget making exercise.

The second meeting was also attended by Adviser to PM on Austerity and Institutional Reforms Dr. Ishrat Hussain.

The delegation of the Karachi Chambers of Commerce and Industry was represented by Zubair Motiwala and with him were the multiple representatives of the business community of Karachi.

The participants apprised the Minister of the importance of the mega city in generating 58 percent of the exportable surplus, its share in employment generation and revenue collection.

The representatives of the business community discussed a range of issues including the energy subsidies for export oriented sectors, Tax concessions/ refunds and multiple issues related to cooperation from FBR and facilitation of the small and medium enterprises/exporters.

They also requested the Finance Minister to consider the city for a fair share in the development budget.

The delegation of the Auto Industry was led by CEO Indus Motors Ali Asghar Jamali.

The delegation presented the demands of the Auto Industry for the upcoming budget.

The delegation then requested concessions in sales tax, Federal Excise Duty, Customs Duty and Additional Customs Duty on the cars with the commitment to introduce corresponding decrease in the local prices.

They also offered to settle issues pending in courts in an amicable manner and honor their commitment to the customers for timely product delivery.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Prime Minister Business Chambers Of Commerce Shaukat Tarin Budget FBR Commerce All From Government Industry Share Employment

Recent Stories

Minister directs to increase beds capacity at Lady ..

49 minutes ago

President for expediting work on I-voting system t ..

49 minutes ago

Sindh High Court orders to stop SPSC from function ..

49 minutes ago

Modi, Harris Discuss Vaccine Supplies to Virus-Hit ..

49 minutes ago

Arizona's Alleged Plan to Use Nazi-Era Gas for Dea ..

54 minutes ago

Moscow Expresses Protest to Japan's Embassy Over T ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.