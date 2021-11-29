UrduPoint.com

Tarin Assures Sugar Industry's Problems Will Resolve At Top Priority

Mon 29th November 2021 | 09:22 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Monday said the government appreciates the critical role of sugar industry in the economic progress of the country and will resolve their problems soon.

According to the press release, he said this while chairing a meeting with delegation of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA).

He listened to all delegation members keenly and issued orders for resolution of their problems indicated by the members of PSMA.

Chairman PSMA thanked Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue for addressing their genuine issues.

The delegation appreciated the efforts of the Adviser in this regard.

PSMA delegation further apprised the meeting of their some issues the sugar industry is facing.

At the end, the Adviser reiterated Government's commitment to address genuine concerns of the Sugar Industry.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, Secretary NFS&R, Secretary Industries and Production, Chairperson CCP, Chief Secretaries of Punjab and Sindh and senior officers attended the meeting.

