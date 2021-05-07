Tarin briefed on 'Concept of Performance Agreement'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, during a meeting with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment Muhammad Shahzad Arbab here Firday, was briefed on the 'Concept of Performance Agreement' Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Waqar Masood, Secretary Finance Division and Deputy Chairman Planning were also present in the meeting.

According to a Finance Ministry press release, members of the Prime Minister's Reforms Team made a detailed presentation on the "Concept of Performance Agreement" regarding working of federal ministries and divisions.

The Performance Agreement underlines the key objectives, goals and benchmarks to be achieved by a ministry / division concerned during the financial year, the press release said.

The Performance Agreements for the FY 2020-21 have been introduced to enable the ministries to set key targets and measure performance against them effectively.

The Adviser to the PM on Establishment said the government must be given due credit for introducing the concept of performance evaluation.

"The said system promotes sense of ownership among the ministers and secretaries to ensure smooth service delivery in their respective ministries/divisions/ departments/organizations," he added.

The finance minister commended the efforts of the Adviser to the PM and his team, and urged to apply the concept of Performance Agreements to all the ministries across the board.

He also stressed the importance of conducting quarterly reviews and requisite follow-ups to gauge performance on regular basis. It would help a ministry/division to evaluate its performance for meeting annual goals / benchmarks effectively, he added.