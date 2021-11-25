UrduPoint.com

Tarin, Citibank Discuss Proposals For Securing Investment

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Thursday held a meeting with a delegation of Citibank Pakistan during which different proposals were discussed for securing investment, commodity hedging for budget certainty and debt management

The Citibank delegation was led by its President and Country Officer for Pakistan Ahmed Bozai, said a press statement issued by the finance ministry adding senior officers participated in the meeting.

On the occasion, Ahmed Bozai briefed on overall financial side of Citibank and outlined areas to work out an arrangement in a collaborative manner with the government relating to financial expertise in imports and exports side.

The adviser appreciated the contribution of Citibank in strengthening the business and economic activities of Pakistan and highlighted various reforms of the government for social and economic uplift of the masses.

Considering the proposals and programs of Citibank for enhancement of economic and financial activities in Pakistan, the adviser stressed for possibilities of increased business collaboration in the fields of oil, gas, palm oil and other commodities.

In his concluding remarks, the adviser reaffirmed government's full support and facilitation to investors and business community.

