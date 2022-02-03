Tarin comes under fire on social media due to his tweet about IMF programme

(@Abdulla99267510)

The tweeps are targeting him by sharing the old speeches of Prime Minister Imran Khan that the PTI would not go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2022) Finance Minister Shaukin Tarin has come under huge criticism after he announced that International Monetary Fund (IMF) board approved six tranche of the programme for Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, The Finance Minister wrote, “I am pleased to announce that IMF Board has approved 6th traunche of their programme for Pakistan, ”.

However, his tweet has not gone well as many tweeps are criticizing him and Prime Minister Imran Khan who used to claim that they would never go to the IMF to take loan.

According to the reports, Pakistan's Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, who negotiated the final tranche of the country's current IMF loan, is aiming for a budget deficit of 5% -5.

25% of the gross domestic product in the fiscal year beginning July 1, down from the current 6.1%, and for a boost in economic growth to 6% from 5%.

In an interview Tarin had said, “I think this programme should be enough, ” pointing out that if the started generating 5%-6% balanced growth, which means sustainable growth, then he didn’t think they would need another IMF programme.

