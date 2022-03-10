UrduPoint.com

Tarin Directs BoI To Enhance Project Development In Consultation With Respective Ministries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin here on Thursday directed the Board of Investment (BoI) to pay special focus on project development in consultation with respective ministries and the provincial government, besides finalizing discussion with prospective investors in Saudi Arabia

The minister said this in a meeting with Azfar Ahsan, Chairman BoI and Ameer Khuram Rathore, Ambassador of Pakistan to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said a press release.

During the meeting they shared their insights about the avenues for investment opportunities for Saudi investors in Pakistan and informed that Saudi government as well as investors are keenly interested for investment in Pakistan.

They said that huge business potential for investment between both countries at government-to-government, government-to-business and business-to-business levels was existed.

The minister was also apprised that Saudi business community was avidly looking toward Pakistan for business. Besides, the investment avenues are being offered in various sectors of the economy, they said adding that majority of the avenues include refinery, agriculture, IT sector and semi-conductor manufacturing sectors.

The minister appreciated the efforts being made by Pakistan Embassy in Saudi Arabia for playing as the government's interface and also assured complete support of Ministry of Finance to the BoI and the Embassy for their internal capacity building efforts.

>