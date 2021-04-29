Tarin directs for expediting sale of NGMS spectrum

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Thursday directed the concerned organizations to expedite the sale process for the available Next Generation mobile Services (NGMS) spectrum.

The minister was presiding over the meeting of the Advisory Committee for the release of Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) Spectrum at the Finance Division here, according to press statement issued by the ministry.

The minister stressed to provide a level playing field so that all operators must have a fair and equal chance in the process, urging that all the key stakeholders to ensure maximum participation across the board for successful completion of the sale transaction.

Among others, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz; Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin ul Haque; Adviser to the PM on Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood, Secretary Finance Division, Secretary IT & Telecommunication, Secretary Law & Justice Division, Chairman PTA, Executive Director Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

Earlier, Chairman PTA briefed the Advisory Committee about the arrangements underway for the sale of available Spectrum of Next Generation Mobile Services in the country.

A detailed presentation was made about the specifications of available spectrum bands and methodology for sale in line with international best practices.

The newly hired consultants also gave a detailed input and answered the technical queries by the members of the Committee.

Speaking on the occasion, the Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said that international benchmarks must be followed to ensure the whole process of sale is competitive and based on principles of transparency and equity.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce suggested an in-depth analysis to gauge demand for spectrum and devise a strategy for its pricing and packaging accordingly.

The Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication stated that the sale of NGMS was of key importance for strengthening and expanding communication / IT Services across the country.

After due deliberations, the Advisory Committee approved the recommendations for the sale of NGMS during the meeting.