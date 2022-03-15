UrduPoint.com

Tarin Directs To Resolve Issues Of Pharma Industry

Tarin directs to resolve issues of pharma industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Tuesday held a meeting here with a delegation of Pakistan Pharmaceuticals Association (PPMA) headed by its chairman Qazi M Manzoor.

The PPMA chairman thanked the finance minister for addressing the problems being faced by the pharmaceutical manufacturers and further apprised him of the pending issues related to refund of sales tax on the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), a ministry press release said.

Shaukat Tarin said the government was fully committed to address the issues of pharmaceutical industry and provide maximum support to them.

He listened to their issues keenly and assured to resolve their issues. He directed the FBR chairman to take possible steps for the settlement of the issues of pharmaceutical industry related to the sales tax on APIs in coordination with the representatives of the Pharma Industry.

The FBR chairman also briefed the meeting on the steps being taken by the Bureau for the resolution of the key issues being faced by the Pharma Industry and the mechanism to settle the remaining issues related to the refund of sales tax on APIs.

The PPMA delegation thanked the finance minister for making efforts in addressing the issues of the industry.

