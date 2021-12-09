Tarin felicitates Masood Khan on new responsibilities

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Thursday extended his felicitations to Masood Khan, the designated Ambassador to United States of America, on his new responsibilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Thursday extended his felicitations to Masood Khan, the designated Ambassador to United States of America, on his new responsibilities.

In a meeting with the Pakistan's Ambassador- designate to USA, the adviser conveyed his best wishes for his success, said a press statement issued by finance ministry.

The adviser stressed upon further enhancing business collaborations between both the countries which have a great potential of growth given the opportunities for business and investment available in Pakistan.

The adviser extended his full support and cooperation and hoped the bilateral collaborations between the two countries would further grow during the tenure of Ambassador Masood KhanHighlighting Pakistan's long history of relationship with the United States of America, Masood Khan reaffirmed his resolve to strengthen economic and commercial relationship between both the countries.