Tarin For Completing NGMS Sale Process By June End

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:56 PM

Tarin for completing NGMS sale process by June end

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Tuesday urged the quarters concerned to accelerate the sale process of Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) Spectrum and complete it within the current financial year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Tuesday urged the quarters concerned to accelerate the sale process of Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) Spectrum and complete it within the current financial year.

Chairing the 4th meeting of Advisory Committee, through a video link, for the release of NGMS Spectrum in Pakistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, the minister appreciated the progress made for the sale of available NGMS Spectrum so far.

There should be no compromise on quality of services, he said and added that the end goal was to improve the efficiency of the spectrum for strengthening and expanding communication / information technology (IT) services across the country in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for a digitally progressive and inclusive Pakistan.

According to a Finance Ministry press release, the Advisory Committee unanimously approved the draft policy directives for the release of NGMS Spectrum across the country, including AJK and GB for improvement of mobile broadband services.

Earlier, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haq briefed the Advisory Committee about improved quality of service and coverage.

He said the existing as well as new entrants would participate in the Spectrum Auction. There would be a level playing field so that all operators must have a fair and equal chance in the process, he added.

The international consultants also participated in the meeting and answered technical queries by the committee members.

Secretary IT and Telecommunications Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui briefed the committee about the draft policy directive of the NGMS Spectrum in the country.

Member Telecom Omar Malik presented the draft policy directive before the committee for due deliberations.

The Pakistan Telecom Authority chairman presented details regarding progress made for the auction of spectrum in AJK and Gilgit Baltistan.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar; SAPM Finance & Revenue Dr Waqar Masood; Secretary Finance Division, Secretary Kashmir Affairs and GB, Executive Member Frequency Allocation board (FAB) and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

