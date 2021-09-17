UrduPoint.com

Tarin For Consensus Among Federation, Provinces On Tax Harmonization

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:10 AM

Tarin for consensus among federation, provinces on tax harmonization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin here on Thursday emphasized the need for evolving consensus between the federation and provinces in matters relating to Sales tax harmonization.

He was presiding over the meeting of the National Tax Council (NTC) at the Finance Division, according to statement issued by the finance ministry.

The meeting was attended by provincial finance ministers, Secretary Finance Division, Chairman FBR, Chairman Sindh Revenue board, and other senior officers, it added.

The minister stressed upon the need to resolve tax-related issues in a spirit of cooperation between the federation and the federating units.

The Chairman FBR made a detailed presentation and outlined areas for further deliberation to work out an arrangement in a collaborative manner relating to harmonization of GST amongst federal government and the Provinces.

FBR and the Provincial finance ministers narrated their respective positions on the taxation of transportation, restaurants, toll manufacturing and construction.

Different proposals were also considered by the NTC for implementing single portal for filing Sales Tax returns which is being developed and is likely to be launched by the first week of October, 2021.

The launching of single portal for filing returns will cut the compliance cost for the taxpayers and will help increase Pakistan's rating on Ease-of-Doing Index.

It was decided that detailed input will be invited from Provincial Revenue Authorities (PRAs) for development of single Sales tax portal acceptable to all.

Similarly, FBR would also develop a standardized Income tax Return format, in consultation with the Provincial governments.

After due deliberation with all relevant stakeholders, the National Tax Council decided that the sales tax on toll manufacturing would rest with the federation, while taxation rights on transportation business would be vested in the Provinces.

Regarding taxation on construction business, it was decided that the taxation right would be shared as per the constitutional arrangements, and a technical committee consisting of all revenue authorities would decide the operational modalities.

On taxation of restaurants, the finance minister in his capacity as head of National Tax Council (NTC) and after having views of FBR and Provinces, decided that the Provinces would continue to tax restaurants.

However, a reference drafted in consultation with Provinces would be sent to Law Division for opinion on the decision.

All stakeholders agreed to proceed ahead in the spirit of greater national interest and harmony under the umbrella of National Tax Council (NTC), the statement added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Business Shaukat Tarin October FBR All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

3 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

3 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

3 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

3 hours ago
 Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Imp ..

Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Repor ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.