Tarin For Early Completion Of Pakistan Single Window Project

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:16 PM

Tarin for early completion of Pakistan Single Window project

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, Thursday urged upon the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other concerned departments to make an all-out effort for completion the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) project that would pave way for ease in imports and exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, Thursday urged upon the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and other concerned departments to make an all-out effort for completion the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) project that would pave way for ease in imports and exports.

He was chairing the meeting of the Steering Committee for PSW, according to press statement issued by the Ministry.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Waqar Masood was also present during the meeting.

While reviewing the progress on PSW, the finance minister said that time was of essence in meeting targets and urged the concerned departments to make an all-out effort for completion of this highly transformational project.

It is a landmark reform that would create a conducive environment for trade and investment by streamlining cargo clearance and other allied processes.

The digitization of regulatory processes of relevant government departments would also reduce loss of revenue due to under-valuation and mis-declarations, thereby, improving transparency and promoting Ease of Doing business, he added.

The minister also approved the procedural matters and urged to accelerate the whole process..

Earlier, Member Customs, FBR updated the Finance Minister on the progress regarding implementation of the first phase of the Pakistan Single Window (PSW).

Project Director (PSW), FBR outlined that the efforts underway to integrate PSW with majority of banks, NADRA and other concerned departments.

Among others, Joint Secretaries of Ministries of Maritime Affairs, Commerce, National Health Services & Regulation, Science and Technology, Cabinet Division, National food Security and Research and Secretary, Board of Investment were also present during the meeting.

More Stories From Business

