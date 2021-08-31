UrduPoint.com

Tarin For Effective Forecasting To Ensure Smooth Supply Of Essential Commodities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 11:08 PM

Tarin for effective forecasting to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Tuesday stressed the need for accurate forecasting to ensure smooth supply of basic items at affordable prices across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Tuesday stressed the need for accurate forecasting to ensure smooth supply of basic items at affordable prices across the country.

During a meeting with the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Food Security, Jamshed Cheema on price control strategy for essential commodities, the minister emphasized the role of provincial governments for taking proactive measures on top priority to bring price stability in items of daily use in compliance with the directives of the prime minister.

According to press statement issued by the finance ministry, the minister said a multi-faceted price stability strategy would be implemented to facilitate farmers by offering price guarantees and confirmed take off to protect them from exploitation at the hands of middleman/wholesalers.

Investment through public private partnership will be invited to develop multipurpose storage facilities for maintaining strategic reserves, he added.

On the occasion, Jamshad Cheema apprised about the significance of maintaining strategic reserves and strict implementation of administrative measures in order to provide maximum relief to the consumers.

After detailed deliberations, it was decided that the SAPM would hold consultations with all relevant stakeholders including Provincial Chief Secretaries and chalk out a comprehensive plan to examine the entire food chain of fifteen basic commodities from farm to retail market and identify gaps which needs to be filled in through accurate forecasting and proactive decision making to ensure availability of essential items at fair prices.

Similarly, there would be a renewed focus on an effective communication strategy to keep general public well-informed about the measures being taken to ensure price stability and smooth supply of essential items throughout the country.

It was also decided that key focus will be on provision of targeted subsidies for a meaningful market intervention.

Secretary Finance Division and Economic Advisor Finance Division also participated in the meeting, the statement added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Shaukat Tarin Price Jamshed Market All From Top

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee preparat ..

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee preparations in full swing to receive ..

44 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US Secretary of Defen ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US Secretary of Defence review consolidating relati ..

1 hour ago
 Some 1.1 Million People in US Without Power Due to ..

Some 1.1 Million People in US Without Power Due to Hurricane Ida - Energy Depart ..

6 minutes ago
 Greek Fire Service Says Russia's Help in Extinguis ..

Greek Fire Service Says Russia's Help in Extinguishing Fires Was 'Extraordinary'

6 minutes ago
 EU to Convene Forum on Resettlement of Afghans in ..

EU to Convene Forum on Resettlement of Afghans in Need in September - Commission ..

6 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Says Had Fruitful Discussion With NASA C ..

Zelenskyy Says Had Fruitful Discussion With NASA Chief on Space Projects Ukraine ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.