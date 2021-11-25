Tarin for increasing outreach of mutual fund market to mobilize savings

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Thursday emphasized the need for creating awareness and increasing outreach of mutual fund market to mobilize savings and investment in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Thursday emphasized the need for creating awareness and increasing outreach of mutual fund market to mobilize savings and investment in the country.

The advisor was talking to a delegation of Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan headed by its Chairman Dr. Ajmad Waheed during a meeting here, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

Senior officers of Finance Division also participated in the meeting, the statement added.

Shaukat Tarin highlighting the importance of capital market said that the government was determined to uplift the living standards of all segments of the society.

Therefore, he added, the government was encouraging the investment opportunities and stimulating economic activities in Pakistan.

He assured the delegation of government's all out facilitation and cooperation in resolution of its issues and extended support to flourish the mutual fund market in Pakistan.

Earlier, Dr. Amjad Waheed presented an overview of Mutual Fund industry in Pakistan and informed that Mutual Fund Association was working to promote and increase savings in the country with diversified product range suiting all categories of investors.

It was a potential fund raiser for government- development projects, he added.

He also apprised the adviser about key impediments in growth of capital markets/ Mutual Funds and sought support of the government to develop and flourish capital markets in the country.

The delegation thanked the Adviser Finance for extending unstinting support to mutual fund market.