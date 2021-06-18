UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tarin For Launch Of New-Auto Policy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 08:31 PM

Tarin for launch of New-Auto policy

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Friday assured his full support for the final launch of the New-Auto Policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Friday assured his full support for the final launch of the New-Auto Policy.

He said this in a meeting to review and finalize the new Auto-Policy, said a press release.

The Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar has briefed the meeting that the aim to introduce a new policy is to provide affordable small cars (850 cc-1000 cc), promote localization in domestically assembled cars, produce exportable surplus of auto-parts of 2-3 wheelers and increase the competition in the local market so that people in Pakistan could enjoy better technology at affordable prices.

Khusro Bakhtiyar also discussed various concessions that could be offered to the Electric Vehicles to increase the number of vehicles imported and install the related infrastructure in Pakistan.

He said that other pending issues like the payment of ACD by the Auto-sector to the government also came under discussion adding that the industry representatives agreed to resolve the issue amicably for its final settlement.

Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar, Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and SAPM on Finance and Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood also participated the meeting along with Senior Officials from Industries and Production, Commerce and Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Shaukat Tarin Vehicles FBR Market Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Punjab Healthcare Commission seals 7 labs collecti ..

7 minutes ago

FO Spokesperson condemns Afghan NSA's baseless ins ..

7 minutes ago

Govt allocates Rs 260 bln for 'Ehsaas Program' in ..

9 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 28 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan S ..

17 minutes ago

Trials for National U23 Football Championship sche ..

9 minutes ago

COVID-19 vaccine procurement top priority of govt: ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.