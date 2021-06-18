Tarin for launch of New-Auto policy

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Friday assured his full support for the final launch of the New-Auto Policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Friday assured his full support for the final launch of the New-Auto Policy.

He said this in a meeting to review and finalize the new Auto-Policy, said a press release.

The Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar has briefed the meeting that the aim to introduce a new policy is to provide affordable small cars (850 cc-1000 cc), promote localization in domestically assembled cars, produce exportable surplus of auto-parts of 2-3 wheelers and increase the competition in the local market so that people in Pakistan could enjoy better technology at affordable prices.

Khusro Bakhtiyar also discussed various concessions that could be offered to the Electric Vehicles to increase the number of vehicles imported and install the related infrastructure in Pakistan.

He said that other pending issues like the payment of ACD by the Auto-sector to the government also came under discussion adding that the industry representatives agreed to resolve the issue amicably for its final settlement.

Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar, Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and SAPM on Finance and Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood also participated the meeting along with Senior Officials from Industries and Production, Commerce and Federal board of Revenue (FBR).